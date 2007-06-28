I'm not blogging about the new PM or the reshuffle..
...because I'm sick of reading and listening to endless breathless reports about what might or might not happen, generally produced by people who know only a fraction more than their audience about what is happening.
Once it's done, and we know the shape of the Government there will be a lot to talk about, but until then, it's all so much froth and blether.
I think the content of the entire political coverage yesterday could be summed up as "New PM takes over. Old PM leaves, details to follow".
Until then I'm content to wish the Prime Minister well, and to say thank you to Tony Blair.
A wonderful day...
We have a new leader who has the intellect, drive and passion to be a great Prime Minister.
We're ahead in the polls.
The agenda of housing, social justice and a focus on playing by the rules Gordon set out yesterday, is exactly where we should be.
I'm delighted by the thought Gordon's clearly put into revitalising the policy process, especially the suggestion of a final voice for the membership in policy decisions.
So I'm very, very happy.
It's cheesy but true.
Having got that fawning out of my system, On to the Deputy leadership election.
I'd rather Alan had won, but clearly Harriet fought a strong campaign, which is a good sign that she will be good at her job.
Obviously, I disagreed with Harriet's policy direction during the campaign, but she's an intelligent, capable politician who will give real focus on the issue of social justice while being very loyal to the leader.
Her victory in the members section of the ballot shows she's in real touch with the membership of the party.
She deserves the support of every Labour activist, and I wish her all the best.
After all, those of us on the right of the party are known for demanding loyalty to the leadership. That works both ways.
I did put her 5th though.