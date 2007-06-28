Thursday, June 28, 2007

I'm not blogging about the new PM or the reshuffle..

...because I'm sick of reading and listening to endless breathless reports about what might or might not happen, generally produced by people who know only a fraction more than their audience about what is happening.

Once it's done, and we know the shape of the Government there will be a lot to talk about, but until then, it's all so much froth and blether.

I think the content of the entire political coverage yesterday could be summed up as "New PM takes over. Old PM leaves, details to follow".

Until then I'm content to wish the Prime Minister well, and to say thank you to Tony Blair.

| posted by Brit Spin @ 9:21 AM

<< Home

Tuesday, June 26, 2007

Quentin Davies

Devastating stuff.

...Under your leadership the Conservative Party appears to me to have ceased collectively to believe in anything, or to stand for anything.It has no bedrock. It exists on shifting sands. A sense of mission has been replaced by a PR agenda...

...The trouble with trying to face both ways is that you are likely to lose everybody's confidence. Aside from the rather significant issues of principle involved, you have of course paid a practical price for your easy promises...

...It is fair to say that you have so far made a shambles of your foreign policy, and that would be a great handicap to you - and, more seriously, to the country - if you ever came to power...

...One day in January, I think a Wednesday or Thursday, you and George Osborne discovered that Gordon Brown was to make a speech on the environment the following Monday. You wished to pre-empt him. So without any consultation with anyone - experts, think tanks, the industry, even the Shadow Cabinet - you announced an airline or flight tax which as you have subsequently heard from me in a long paper (which has never been refuted) and I am sure from many others, is certainly defective and contradictory - and in my view complete nonsense...

...Equally it seems that your hasty rejection of nuclear energy as a 'last resort' was also driven by your PR imperatives rather than by other considerations. Many colleagues hope that that will be the subject of your next u-turn...

...Of course I could go on - up to three weeks ago when you were prepared to stoop to putting forward a resolution on Iraq (demanding an inquiry while our military involvement continues) which it was admitted at a Party meeting the following Monday (by George Osborne in your presence) was motivated by party political considerations. That was a particularly bad moment...

...Although you have many positive qualities you have three, superficiality, unreliability and an apparent lack of any clear convictions, which in my view ought to exclude you from the position of national leadership to which you aspire and which it is the presumed purpose of the Conservative Party to achieve...

...I do not intend to leave public life. On the contrary I am looking forward to joining another party with which I have found increasingly I am naturally in agreement and which has just acquired a leader I have always greatly admired, who I believe is entirely straightforward, and who has a towering record, and a clear vision for the future of our country which I fully share.

| posted by Brit Spin @ 4:17 PM

<< Home

Monday, June 25, 2007

A wonderful day...

We have a new leader who has the intellect, drive and passion to be a great Prime Minister.

We're ahead in the polls.

The agenda of housing, social justice and a focus on playing by the rules Gordon set out yesterday, is exactly where we should be.

I'm delighted by the thought Gordon's clearly put into revitalising the policy process, especially the suggestion of a final voice for the membership in policy decisions.

So I'm very, very happy.

It's cheesy but true.

Having got that fawning out of my system, On to the Deputy leadership election.

I'd rather Alan had won, but clearly Harriet fought a strong campaign, which is a good sign that she will be good at her job.

Obviously, I disagreed with Harriet's policy direction during the campaign, but she's an intelligent, capable politician who will give real focus on the issue of social justice while being very loyal to the leader.

Her victory in the members section of the ballot shows she's in real touch with the membership of the party.

She deserves the support of every Labour activist, and I wish her all the best.

After all, those of us on the right of the party are known for demanding loyalty to the leadership. That works both ways.

I did put her 5th though.

| posted by Brit Spin @ 12:09 PM

<< Home