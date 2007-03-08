Lord Levy, An apology

online witchhunters

Over the last year, we, like other blogs, journalists andcitizen journalists have run articles with headlines likeThese headlines may have given readers the mistaken impression that sources close to the police were informing us that Lord Levy was as guilty as hell and an untrustworthy little shit to boot.This impression may have been strengthened by ourt constant references to "Police sources", "Sources close to the prosecution", "Top Cops", "Yates of the Yard" and "Scotland yard tecs"Since Lord Levy has protested that his treatment in the media is defaming him, it has now become clear to us that our sources were in fact Lord Levy, dressed up as a policeman, in a cunning ruse to wreck any prosecution by ruinging any possibility of his prosecution.He took us in by wearing a police uniform and sayng "Ello, Ello, Ello" a lot.This only goes to show that Lord Levy is a sleazy little shit, who shouldn't be trusted.(Oh, I should say since I used to work for the labour party, that, No, I've never met Lord Levy, but I have been in the same room as him. Which means his sleaziness may have infected me, virulent as it is)