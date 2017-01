Over the last year, we, like other blogs, journalists andcitizen journalists have run articles with headlines likeThese headlines may have given readers the mistaken impression that sources close to the police were informing us that Lord Levy was as guilty as hell and an untrustworthy little shit to boot.This impression may have been strengthened by ourt constant references to "Police sources", "Sources close to the prosecution", "Top Cops", "Yates of the Yard" and "Scotland yard tecs"Since Lord Levy has protested that his treatment in the media is defaming him, it has now become clear to us that our sources were in fact Lord Levy, dressed up as a policeman, in a cunning ruse to wreck any prosecution by ruinging any possibility of his prosecution.He took us in by wearing a police uniform and sayng "Ello, Ello, Ello" a lot.This only goes to show that Lord Levy is a sleazy little shit, who shouldn't be trusted.(Oh, I should say since I used to work for the labour party, that, No, I've never met Lord Levy, but I have been in the same room as him. Which means his sleaziness may have infected me, virulent as it is)

I find your suggestions intriguing, Mr Campbell

Yesterday Ming Campbell opened a door into the thinking in the Lib Dem s in his speech to the Lib Dems spring forum and revealed a seething mass of contradictions, bitter infighting and personal rivalry.Breifings were given, contradicted, withdrawn, re-emphasised. IT all seemed to revolve on whether or not the Liberals still cared about PR.However, despite the post-speech chaos, what Campbell actually said was pretty interesting.At one level, Campbell's "five tests" for Gordon Brown were a simple restatement of liberal Policy. End ID cards, Focus on Climate change, Focus on Pensions and Child Poverty, End Council Tax and have a pop at George Bush..Yet textually there's more to it than that.Campbell roundly attacks Blair and Cameron, but only questions Brown.He has one attack on Brown, which is:"This Chancellor of the Exchequer has had more control over the direction of government policy than any Chancellor in living memory.This man, who has written the cheques since 1997, has had unparalleled influence within Whitehall.Why on earth should we believe that Britain will be better governed if he moves from No 11 Downing Street to No. 10?"but only a few paragraphs before, 3when looking at the New Labour record, he said:"To be fair, first, on the plus side. Much-needed economic stability brought by independence for the Bank of England – a Liberal Democrat proposal."At last, the necessary investment in our public services – a Liberal Democrat priority."Which answered his own question.It's impossible not to read Campbell's questions, challenges, tests for Brown and his repeated emphasis on his interest in Governing as an opening for Gordon Brown to respond to, an opening noticeably not left open to David Cameron.I doubt he'll want to respond just yet, but this debate is only just beginning...